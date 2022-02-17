New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Hijab row which has created a massive controversy across the state. This is the fifth day when the High Court adjourned the hearing in the petitions challenging the ban on Hijab/Burqa in school, college premises.

During the hearing today, Vinod Kulkarni, appearing for the 5 girl petitioners, contented that was a "mass hysteria" in the country due to the Hijab issue. He said Hijab was "not against health or morality". According to him, banning Hijab amounted to banning the holy Quran.

"Poor Muslim girls are suffering because of restriction on wearing Hijab. I request the court to pass an order allowing girls to wear Hijab on Friday, which is Jumma day for the Muslim, and during the holy month of Ramzan," Vinod Kulkarni said before the full bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan