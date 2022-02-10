New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Karnataka HC on Thursday restrained religious clothing from schools and colleges in the Hijab Row. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that Schools up to 10th standard in the state will reopen from Feb 14 and Degree colleges will reopen later.

While talking to the press, CM also urged everyone to work together. "I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to the 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," he said today.

"The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides," CM said.

He further said, "In the second stage, we will decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation."

Earlier today, a three-judge bench of Karnataka HC comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna S Dixit said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest and asked to open schools and colleges in the state maintaining 'peace and tranquility'.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things. We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing a religious dress", Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

The schools and colleges in Karnataka were closed on Tuesday after demonstrations and protests in the educational institutes turned violent and spread into different parts of the state. The Hijab Row started when in December 2021, a few hijab-clad students appeared in the university, and then the university banned Hijab from the property and didn't allow students to take classes.

Posted By: Ashita Singh