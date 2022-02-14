Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the ban on hijab in schools and colleges in the state till Tuesday. The court appealed to media to be more responsible while reporting the matter.

“Our earnest request to media is to be more responsible,” the Karnataka High Court urged.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat put forth his arguments on behalf of the petitioners challenging the Hijab ban. He said that the Government Order (ban on hijab) is a non-application of mind. He also said that this GO (government order) is in the teeth of Article 25 and it is not legally sustainable.

The petitioners have urged the court to allow girls to attend classes in hijab and continue their education while the government argued that it would be necessary to find whether hijab is essential in Islam.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed near campuses for six days till Saturday in Udupi and Mangaluru. Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped around 200-metre radius of all the high schools from Monday till February 19. The high schools for up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday while colleges are on holiday till February 16.

Meanwhile, the Congress legislators in Karnataka wore black band on Monday during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, in protest against the hijab row, accusing the BJP government's role in it, and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru's tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

"We are protesting by wearing a black band because the hijab issue is their (BJP government) creation, they are the one's who sent students (to colleges) with saffron shawls. We are not saying it, they have admitted it, Eshwarappa (minister) has admitted," Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma