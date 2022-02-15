New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of petitions seeking directions to the state government to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms till tomorrow, February 16. This was the third day of hearing by the three-judge bench.

Devdatt Kamat, counsel for the petitioners seeking an order to attend classes wearing hijab, today argued that the Constitution of India follows positive secularism and referred to the South Africa judgement which said that "the display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horribles” but a pageant of diversity which will enrich our schools and in turn our country".

In his submissions, Kamat, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "our Constitution follows positive secularism, not like Turkish secularism, that is negative secularism. Our secularism ensures that everyone's religious rights are preserved".

On Monday, he had argued that the government can't deny fundamental rights to students in the pretext of managing law and order situations. He also objected to the powers given to the College Development Committee to decide on uniforms. The court had earlier given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final court.

Tensions prevail across Karnataka on the second day after schools, colleges reopened:

On Tuesday, at a school in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, a Burqa-wearing girl refused to write her exam when the school authorities asked her to remove her Hijab first. "We have grown up wearing Hijab since our childhood and we cannot give it up. I will not write the exam and I will go home," the girl said as quoted by PTI.

In a government school in Indavara village in Chikkamagaluru district, Muslim girls were not let inside the school and were asked to go back. Soon, their parents reached the school and staged a protest. They barged into the campus, raised slogans and demanded that the order should be given to them in writing.

As the protest intensified, another student pulled out a saffron scarf from his school bag. On the direction of his teachers, he put it back inside. Sensing the situation, the principal closed the school for the day.

In another institution in Chikkamagaluru town, tension prevailed over denial of entry to the students with hijab. Parents swarmed the school and questioned the school authorities how their children were not allowed inside. Policemen deployed there told the crowd that there was a High Court order not to let anyone wearing Hijab or saffron scarves but the parents were not ready to listen and insisted that their wards be allowed to write the exam.

In SVS School in the district headquarters town of Tumakuru, Muslim parents thronged its premises after their daughters were turned away for wearing hijab. Subsequently, policemen rushed to the spot and made the parents and girls leave the school. They too cited the High Court order.

Asked to remove Hijab, girls boycott exams:

Amid the ongoing Karnataka hijab controversy, some students were asked to sit in a separate room as they refused to appear for exams without wearing their headscarves in Shivmogga and Udupi cities of the state. Few students of Karnataka Public School in Nellihudikeri in Kodagu district staged a protest against the hijab ban.

Some students skipped exams as they were forced to enter the school premises without their traditional headscarves. "I will not remove the hijab. I used to attend school earlier with the hijab only. The School administration asked us to either remove the hijab or leave the place. They did not allow us to appear for exams wearing hijab," Hina, a student as quoted by ANI said. Sabrin, another student said, "I am leaving the school and skipping my exam because I was asked to remove my hijab."

