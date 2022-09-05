Hijab Row | 'Can Students Come In Minis, Midis, Whatever They Want': SC Asks Petitioners

The Supreme Court on Monday while hearing the plea against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutions said that the educational institutions are not denying the right to education but only asking students to come in uniform.

The bench stated that everyone has the right to practice his/her religion adding that the issue is if the same can be taken by the educational institution that has already prescribed a dresscode.

"You may have a religious right and can you take that right within an educational institution where a uniform is prescribed? You may be entitled to wear the hijab or scarf, can you carry the right within an educational institution which prescribes uniform. They are not denying right to education what they are saying as State is you come in the uniform," the bench remarked, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also mentioned that the order of the Karnataka government allowing college development committees to prescribe uniforms did not seem to violate right to education.

"You say educational institution cannot issue a rule but what about the State unless there is a statute which prohibits dress code. So tell me can a student come in minis, midis, whatever they want," Justice Gupta asked while hearing on Monday, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The court meanwhile, adjourned the hearing and said that it will further hear these pleas on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 29, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Karnataka government over a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutes.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also clarified that it will not accept requests for adjourning the matter and said, "We will not allow this type of forum shopping."

Notably, various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka HC order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges' uniform rules.

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".

The appeal said the High Court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

(With agency inputs)