Karnataka Hijab Ban: SC Delivers Split Verdict, Matter To Be Placed Before CJI For 'Appropriate Direction'

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the pleas challenging the controversial order of the Karnataka High Court banning Hijab inside the premises of educational institutes across the state. In view of the split verdict, the bench directed that the appeals against the high court verdict be placed before the Chief Justice of India for constituting an appropriate larger bench.

The split verdict was delivered by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia. While Justice Gupta upheld the Karnataka government circular and dismissed the appeals against the Karnataka High Court judgment, Justice Dhulia allowed all the appeals and set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court.

"In view of divergent opinion, let the matter be placed before the CJI for appropriate directions", Justice Hemant Gupta said, while pronouncing the order.

Justice Dhulia said the main thrust of his judgment was that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute and the high court took a wrong path. "It (wearing of hijab) is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less," said justice Dhulia.

Justice Dhulia said what weighed on his mind the most is "whether we are making a girl student's life better by putting such restrictions when her education is concerned". He said that he has quashed the government order of February 5 and has ordered the removal of the restrictions.

After 10 days of marathon hearing, on September 22 the top court had reserved the judgment for Thursday. The bench heard the arguments from the counsels representing the state government, teachers, and the petitioners, who moved the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

Various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka HC order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges' uniform rules.

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".

The appeal said the High Court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

The hijab row erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside the college over being denied entry.

After this, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

