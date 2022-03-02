New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a rave party on board Cordellia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. Since then several developments have taken place including the transfer of the probe to Delhi NCB.

The case was again highlighted yesterday after a media report stated that the SIT probing the drugs case, has said that there is no evidence to connect Aryan Khan with international drug conspiracy. Also, there was no evidence to prove that Khan was a part of an international drug syndicate, the report stated.

However, in contrast with the claims of the report, Sanjay Singh, NCB DDG and the chief of SIT probing the drugs-on-cruise case, said that these claims are highly premature and the NCB team is still investigating the matter. Singh said that the SIT has recorded multiple statements and will do more as the probe progresses.

"Highly premature to say that there's no evidence against Aryan Khan. The probe still in progress. We have recorded multiple statements and will record more in coming days. We have not reached any conclusion yet in the drugs-on-cruise case", NCB DDG and SIT chief said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The SIT chief's statement came after news agency IANS, quoting NCB sources, stated that there is no evidence to connect Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, with international drug conspiracy. The report further stated that there were some irregularities in the raid conducted on the Goa-bound Cordelia Yacht last year.

An NCB team headed by the then Mumbai Zone head, Sameer Wankhede, had conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise yacht where a drug party was reportedly underway on the intervening night of October 2 and 3. Aryan Khan and a few others were detained by the team on charges of drug conspiracy and consuming drugs. Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3.

After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from jail on October 30. So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals in connection with the case. The NCB's SIT will file a charge sheet in the matter and is currently seeking legal opinion.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan