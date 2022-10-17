Highly Infectious Omicron Sub Variant BF.7 Detected In India; Know Why It's A Cause Of Concern

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing at Hatia railway station, in Ranchi. (ANI Photo/File)

WHILE the number of coronavirus cases go down, a highly infectious sub variant of Omicron has been detected in India. And as people let their guards down, the latest Omicron sub variant, BF.7, raises concerns as it has been behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

According to reports, the first case of BF.7 was found by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. This new Omicron variant is considered to be highly infectious and has a greater transmissibility.

Omicron sub-variants -- BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 -- after first being reported from a region of Mongolia in China are now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats. The Omicron variants have reportedly been found behind the recent spike in the Covid-19 cases in China.

As the festive season approaches, experts have advised precaution and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases. India's daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 per cent on Monday.

A total of 2,060 fresh Covid cases was detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.