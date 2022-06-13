New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites have been witnessing an intense heatwave for almost a month now and there seems no respite from the scorching heat for some more days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 25 days so far this summer season, which is the highest number of such days since 2012.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above for 30 days in 2012 while in 2010, the number of such days was 35, the highest in the 1951-2022 period. The national capital saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014 and 17 days in 2013. Delhi did not witness any such day in 1953, 1954 and 1971, the IMD data showed.

Summer arrived early in India this year, as brutal heatwaves scorched parts of the country in March and April amid scanty rains and feeble western disturbances. Delhi recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places. The latest heatwave spell began on June 2 amid the absence of strong western disturbances and an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

IMD predicts relief from the heatwave in the next two days:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a major relief from the intense heatwave is likely from June 15-16. Fresh western disturbances and lower level easterlies will prompt scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on June 15-16, the IMD said.

The IMD has also predicted a dip by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures in northwest India startin from June 14. "Between June 16 and June 22, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain “below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said, adding, "No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)", it said.



(With Agency Inputs)

