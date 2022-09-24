'High On Drugs': Punjab Man Struggles To Stand Straight In Public | Watch

A few days back, a video of a woman allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs in Punjab's Amritsar was doing rounds on the internet, and now, a similar video has emerged online where a man can be seen struggling to stand straight as he is unable to figure out what is happening around him. The video was from Amritsar where the man can be seen trying to stand on the road. However, he fails terribly.

In the video, people can be heard saying that the man is under the influence of smack, which is an illegal strong drug and is also called black tar heroin. Reportedly the video was recorded on Chamrang road of the Amritsar East constituency.

Take a look here:

Does @ArvindKejriwal remember his promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab in 3 months of forming @AAPPunjab Govt? https://t.co/bojZ0p8scp — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 24, 2022

The issues of drug intake in Punjab have become a cause of concern for people living in the city. In the past few days, a bunch of videos of people from the state have surfaced online where they can be seen struggling with drug abuse.

Similarly, the video of the woman that emerged last week was from the Maqboolpura area. The video shows the young woman struggling to walk on the road. In no time, the video went viral on the internet and was widely shared. As per the reports, the family of the woman has refused to take her in, and now she is admitted to a de-addiction centre in Amritsar.

The area is well-known for the incidents taking place with drug abuse and addicts.

Following this, a search operation was carried out by the Punjab police and arrested those people who were involved in these activities. Further, the police also recovered narcotic substances from their possession.

These regular videos are a constant reminder of the increasing drug issues in Punjab. In the year 2021, the state was ranked 1 in the list of crime rates (per lakh population) with cases being lodged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS Act. The data was revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau, NCRB earlier this year.