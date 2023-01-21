'Hidden Agenda To...': Wrestling Federation Refutes Sexual Harassment Allegations Against President

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh and Babita Phogat at the right of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to his left (Image Credits:ANI)

THE WRESTLING Federation of India (WFI) has dismissed all the allegations of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said that "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," said the WFI in its response to the sports ministry, as quoted by PTI.

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind."

"The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," it added.

The reply from WFI came after the sports ministry asked for a response to the allegations within 72 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday announced the formation of an 'Oversight committee' to probe into the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief and other coaches.

"An Oversight Committee will be set up by the Ministry for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and it will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of Sexual Misconduct, Financial Irregularities and Administrative lapses," an official statement from the Sports ministry read.

It further said that the committee will also undertake the day-to-day administration of the WFI and revisit the issues raised by players.

"The Oversight Committee will complete the enquiry in four weeks and till then, WFI President [Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh] will step aside from the day-to-day functioning and he has assured to cooperate in the investigation," it read further.

(With inputs from agencies)