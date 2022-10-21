He's Young, Let Him Say...': Nitish Kumar On Prashant Kishor's 'Bihar CM In Touch With BJP' Remark

CALLING him young, Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded to political strategist Prashant Kishor’s ‘Bihar CM is in touch with BJP’ remark and said "...He (Kishor) speaks for his own publicity and can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I respected him...those whom I respected had disrespected me,” Nitish said.

This came after a political strategist claimed that Nitish Kumar's channels with BJP are not closed even though he broke his alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rejoin hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

#WATCH | "...He speaks for his own publicity & can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I respected him...those whom I respected had disrespected me: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor's remark that he's in touch with BJP pic.twitter.com/ZPdmQUDSkr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

"It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP," Prashant Kishor said in a video provided by him to ANI.

Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP in August this year and took the oath again as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time after rejoining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan. Differences between the JD (U) and the BJP started rising less than two years after forming the government in November 2020. Notably, in the 2020 state polls, Kumar led the NDA alliance, but his party got much less than the BJP’s tally.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have been creating controversial remarks targeting each year in recent past days. Earlier, Kishor hit out at Bihar CM and called him “delusional” over his remark that “he was working for the BJP”. "He (Kumar) has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means," Kishor earleir said.