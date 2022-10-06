Heroin Worth More Than 100 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport; Two Held

A PASSENGER and a woman from Ghana were detained in connection with the seizure of 16 kilogrammes of heroin valued at more than 100 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai Airport, an official said today.

Maharashtra | 16 kg high-quality heroin worth more than Rs 80 crores recovered at Mumbai International Airport. The accused made a fake cavity in his trolley bag to conceal the drugs. Accused arrested, interrogation underway: DRI Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1aeRfgWJ0c — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

As part of the DRI's follow-up action in the investigation, the Ghanaian woman was detained from a Delhi hotel, he said.

According to him, the DRI's Mumbai division set up a trap on Tuesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after receiving a specific information that a traveller from the African nation of Malawi who was travelling to Mumbai via Qatar was attempting to smuggle drugs into the nation.

"As part of the trap, a surveillance and tracking team of DRI officers was positioned at the airport and intercepted a suspected passenger," he said.

The DRI investigators discovered 16 kg of heroin hidden in cavities made in the trolley bags while searching his belongings, the official continued.

According to him, the recovered heroin is worth more than 100 crore on the worldwide market. He further stated that the passenger had been arrested and had been remanded in the custody of the DRI by the local court.

"In a follow-up action, the DRI officers apprehended a woman from Ghana, who was to take the delivery of the smuggled contraband in Delhi," he said.

"The female Ghanaian national was arrested from a hotel in Delhi when she came to take the delivery of the drug," the official said.

He added that an inquiry into the incident is ongoing and that she has been detained and is being taken to Mumbai under a transit remand order issued by a court in Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)