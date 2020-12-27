Weather Updates: Noting that a "severe" cold wave will hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 28, the weather department has asked people to "avoid alcohol".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory over the adverse weather condition across north India, asking people to stay indoors.

Noting that a "severe" cold wave will hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from December 28, the weather department has asked people to "avoid alcohol".

"Don't drink alcohol, get indoors and eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturise your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold," the IMD has said in its advisory.

Why IMD has asked people not to drink alcohol?

According to experts drinking alcohol makes you vulnerable in extremely cold weather which is why the IMD has asked people against consuming it. Experts suggest that drinking alcohol "may give a false sense of warmth and heat" but reduces body temperature.

As per a study conducted by United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, consuming alcohol in extremely cold weather can impact the human body's "ability to shiver", leaving them exposed against winter.

"People feel warm, so they don’t put on gloves, they don’t dress appropriately and then you take that to the extreme when people drink to a terrible excess, they [can] pass out in the snow outside," Accuweather quoted Dr Michael Dick from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as saying.

Here are some tips for extreme cold weather:

* Eat high-calorie foods and drink warm beverages

* Avoid doing things that might exhaust you quickly

* Always cover your ears, face, hands and feet

* Use alternate alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic drinks

* Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.

'Cold wave to hit India from December 28'

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that a "severe" cold wave will hit north India from December 28 and there is increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the mercury will increase slightly on Sunday and Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas, but the relief will be short-lived.

The Western Disturbance will lead to "scattered to fairly widespread" snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

After the wind system withdraws, cold and dry northerly or northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature in north India down by three to five degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma