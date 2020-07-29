The new National Education Policy (NEP) is set to replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first introduced in 1986 and later modified in 1992.

The Union Cabinet today approved the National Education Policy 2020 that is aimed at bringing major reforms in Indian education system. HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar will be shortly making announcements in this regard. The new National Education Policy (NEP) is set to replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first introduced in 1986 and later modified in 1992.

The draft was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan. Centre had put the NEP draft in the public domain for suggestion and it received over two lakh responses from stakeholders. Here are the key draft proposals of the New National Education Policy.

1. The new draft policy proposed setting up new institutions like Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog and National Research Foundation, according to a report in Economic Times

2. It also proposed a solution to the issue of succession planning and filling up of vacancies

3. It has also proposed closing down courses and institutions that don’t deliver and are irrelevant.

4. The draft policy also proposed extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18

5. It also recommended changing the name of the ministry of human resource development to the ministry of education.

6. It also sought to reduce content load in school education curriculum

7. It laid emphasis on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy.

8. For efficient educational governance, it sought to promote extensive use of technology including artificial intelligence.

9. It also aims to promote education amongst the common people of the country.

10. It has also proposed to change the terminology to content and mode and model of delivering education.

The first NEP was promulgated in 1968 by the government ofthen Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the second by then Prime MinisterRajiv Gandhiin 1986.

