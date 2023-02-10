'Here As Family Member': PM Modi Inaugurates Academy of Dawoodi Bohra Community

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Mumbai campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, the principal educational institute belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra Community. He has reached Mumbai ahead of the municipal elections in the city. It is being seen as part of the outreach programme ahead of the upcoming civic polls and the approaching general elections in 2024.

Speaking at inauguration of new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai. https://t.co/GFJUItMh9l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2023

The academy works towards the protection of the learning traditions and literary culture of the community. The newly inaugurated centre will also impact Arabic learning.

"I have known four generations of Syedna sahab's family. I am here as a family member, not a PM. You have fulfilled a 150-year-old dream by setting up this institute," he said.

"Coming to you all feels like coming to a family. I saw your video today. I have a complaint. You repeatedly said the prime minister or chief minister. I am your family member, I am neither a prime minister here nor a chief minister. I consider myself fortunate that I have something that few have. I have been connected to this family for four generations. All four generations have visited my home," Modi said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

PM Modi praised the community, saying it has always advanced over time. He has a friendly relationship with the community and has met with various religious leaders both in India and abroad.

"Today, the opening of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a symbol of development with the changing times. The Dawoodi Bohra community has continually progressed with time. When there is good intent behind aspirations, the results will always be positive. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is an example of this," Modi said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

In January, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore in the financial capital.