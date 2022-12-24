'Here As An Indian': Actor Kamal Haasan Joins Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. Today, as Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra marched through the national capital, Kamal Haasan became the latest celebrity to endorse the initiative. As the yatra reached its resting point at Red Fort, Kamal Hassan also addressed the public and said that he is 'here as an Indian'.

"Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here," the superstar said.

“I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself – this is the time when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me 'Kamal... don't help break India, help unite'," he added.

Meanwhile, several other party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala were also seen marching with Congress.

Later, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also joined Rahul. This is the second time Sonia Gandhi has joined the yatra. In October, she had taken part in the Congress' mega foot march in Karnataka.

While, Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort in his address took a jibe at BJP and top Indian businessmen and said, "It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'."

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".