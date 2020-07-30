Addressing a press conference on a day when the number of recoveries crossed the ten lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said that the fatality rate in India is 2.21 per cent which is among the lowest in the world, adding that 24 states and union territories (UTs) have lesser fatality rate than that of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the Centre on Thursday asserted that herd immunity is not a 'strategic option' in India because of its "size and population". The Centre further noted that herd immunity can be only achieved via immunisation, adding that people need to follow "COVID appropriate behaviour".

Addressing a press conference on a day when the number of recoveries crossed the ten lakh-mark, the Union Health Ministry said that the fatality rate in India is 2.21 per cent which is among the lowest in the world, adding that 24 states and union territories (UTs) have lesser fatality rate than that of the country.

Speaking about the rising recovery rate, the Health Ministry said that it was 7.85 per cent in April which has now increased to 64.4 per cent. Saluting the corona warrios, the government said that this "landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of the country's doctors, nurses and frontline workers".

Also Read | EXPLAINED: WHO says 'COVID-19 herd immunity will take time' | Here's what it is and how it can be achieved

"16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has recovery rate of 88 per cent, Ladakh 80 per cent, Haryana 78 per cent, Assam 76 per cent, Telangana 74 per cent, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat 73 per cent, Rajasthan 70 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 69 per cent and Goa 68 per cent," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about COVID-19 tests in India, the Centre informed that over 1.81 crore coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. It noted that India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day while adding that "there has been week on week increase in average tests per day".

The government also spoke about COVID-19 vaccines and said that two indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. Trial of first vaccine involves 1,050 subjects at eight sites and of second on 1,000 subjects at five sites, the government said.

"COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it comes will have to be administered on a much larger scale compared to the existing vaccines. This is something on which there is near unanimity," ANI quoted Bhushan as saying.

According to the latest data available at the Union Health Ministry website, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected more than 15.83 lakh people, including 5,28,242 active cases, and claimed nearly 35,000 lives in India so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma