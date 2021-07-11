The ceremony was attended by several politicians and leaders, including former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Siwan Sadar MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and Raghunathpur MLA Harishankar Yadav and Osama Shahab.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Hera Shahab, one of the three children of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, got engaged to Shadman on Saturday. The ceremony took place at Rani Kothi Purani Haveli in Motihari.

The ceremony was attended by several politicians and leaders, including former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Siwan Sadar MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and Raghunathpur MLA Harishankar Yadav and Osama Shahab.

Though the ceremony was held with a lot of enthusiasm, the family of the bride missed Shahabuddin a lot, who had passed away in May this year following COVID-19 complications.

Who is Shadman?

Shadman, who has completed his MBBS from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, is the son of Syed Iftekhar Ahmed. Ahmed belongs to the renowned Zamindar family and has a great influence in the entire district.

Shadman's family has a lot of land and property apart from the luxurious Rani Kothi, elephant horse, and market. His uncle Syed Imtiaz Ahmed is an old freelancer photographer.

About Mohammad Shahabuddin, the former RJD MP

Jailed former RJD MP Shahabuddin passed away on May 1 this year due to COVID-19 at the DDU Hospital in New Delhi. He was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to DDU Hospital on April 20.

Since his death, a number of prominent faces from Bihar have met Shahabuddin's family. Earlier, senior RJD leader and former Bihar minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui Mohammed had also met Shahabuddin's son Osama and held conversations with him for hours. The former minister mentioned that he visited Shahabuddin's son for personal reasons rather than any political one.

Shahabuddin's family is trying to overcome the loss and in such a situation, the engagement of Hera Shahab has changed the entire atmosphere of the house.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen