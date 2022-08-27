Hemant Soren Vows To Fight 'Till Last Drop Of Blood'; Guv Likely To Send His Recommendation Today

Claiming that "satanic forces" are trying to topple the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has vowed to fight till the last drop of his blood. The 47-year-old son of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren made the remarks on Friday while addressing a government function in Latehar.

"Not able to compete with us politically, our opponents are misusing the constitutional institutions. They are using ED, CBI, Lokpal and Income Tax Department to destabilise our government. But we are not worried about it. We have been given this mandate not by the opponents but by the people," Soren was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The state underwent COVID-19 situation for two years. Now, when we accelerated our pace of development, satanic forces are out of their holes to put up a blockade on our speed. Such forces can do anything but can never stop me from doing work for my people," he said.

Later in a tweet, Soren - who on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundations of several projects worth around Rs 231.27 crore - asserted that he will fight till the end, saying he is a "son of a tribal" and that there is "no fear" in his DNA.

"I am a son of a tribal. I will not stop by their tricks and I am not afraid of these people," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "Our ancestors removed fear from our minds a long time ago. There is no fear in a tribal's DNA."

Soren's remarks come at a time when uncertainty is looming over his government after the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais to cancel his membership in the 81-member state legislative assembly. According to reports, the Governor has decided to cancel the assembly membership of Soren and is expected to issue a notification on Saturday.

This development has given rise to speculation that Soren might tender his resignation from the post of Chief Minister soon. He will now hold a meeting of UPA MLAs on Saturday at his residence in Ranchi. Earlier, Soren's office, meanwhile, had said that it has not received communication about his disqualification from the state assembly.

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Honorable Governor -Jharkhand 'apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA'. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," read the statement.