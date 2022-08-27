Hemant Soren Faces Disqualification In Office Of Profit Matter; Options Left Before Jharkhand CM | Explained

Jharkhand is facing major political upheaval owing to the allegations against the chief minister Hemant Soren that he used his office for profit to allot himself a mining lease. The Election Commission, earlier this week, sent its opinion after concluding hearings in the matter on BJP's plea seeking Soren's disqualification as an MLA from the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

It is speculated that the ECI has recommended Governor Ramesh Bais to disqualify Hemant Soren for alleged violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, no official confirmation regarding ECI's opinion has been issued by the Raj Bhavan yet.

Here's a look at the allegations against Jharkhand chief minister and the likely scenarios which may emerge:

Starting from the start, former Jharkhand chief minister and a senior state BJP functionary Raghubar Das in February alleged that Hemant Soren had got a mining lease issued for himself, while holding the CM's office violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Das alleged that Soren hid this in his affidavit he submitted during the 2019 state Assembly polls. Das, citing Soren's affidavit, demanded Soren's disqualification from the Assembly and removal from the CM post.

The request was then submitted to the Governor, Ramesh Bais, who later sought the opinion of the Election Commission on the matter. Subsequently, the poll body began a hearing on the matter and sought views from both Soren and BJP leaders. The hearings concluded earlier this month and the Election Commission sent its opinion to the Governor, who now has to take a final call considering the EC's opinion.

Defending himself, Hemant Soren, who heads the JMM-Congress alliance in the state, said that he had applied for the mining lease when he was not holding any office of profit and even surrendered the lease when he became the chief minister. He said that no mining activity has been undertaken on the mine, thus no question of misusing the office of profit arises and his disqualification cannot be sought.

What will ensue?

Since the Chief Minister is a public servant, he cannot allot himself a mining lease, as it is a clear violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Under the present circumstances, two likely scenarios can emerge in the entire episode.

- First, the poll panel can recommend Soren's disqualification as an MLA for getting a mining lease issued for himself.

- Second, the Election Commission can consider it a case of corruption since Hemant Soren took the lease while being on the post of Chief Minister.

In the first case scenario, if Soren is found guilty of using his office for profit, he would have to resign as a legislator. However, the JMM legislative party can re-elect him as its leader and he can continue to be the Chief Minister for the next six months. Though he will have to contest the polls and get himself re-elected as an MLA during this six-month period.

In the second case scenario, if Soren is found guilty of corruption and if the Election Commission issues a certificate under Section 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Governor can bar Soren from contesting elections for five years and he will have to resign both as MLA and Chief Minister. In such a scenario, the JMM will have to elect a new leader, which according to speculation could be either his wife Kalpana Soren or father and JMM founder Shibu Soren.

Options Hemant Soren Have:

Soren, meanwhile, can approach the Supreme Court seeking legal recourse, however, he will still have to resign from his posts as the apex court does not immediately give a stay order in such cases. The chief minister can also plead not guilty and can claim that the grounds on which he is being disqualified are not strong enough, as even the Supreme Court in its two judgements has stated that taking a mining lease is not a case of corruption.