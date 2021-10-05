New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Road has launched a new scheme 'Good Samaritans' for rewarding citizens who help save the lives of road accident victims. The new initiative by the government aimed at motivating the general public to help the road accident victims in an emergency situation.

The ministry on Monday said, "it has launched a scheme for 'Good Samaritans' under which a cash award of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who save the life of a road accident victim by rushing him/her to the hospital within the 'golden hour' of the mishap.

The new scheme Good Samaritan would be effective from October 15, 2021, till March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mentioned the same in a letter to letter to principal and transport secretaries of all states and union territories.

In order to get the related data for the reward, the ministry will start a new portal for this, where every month the details of the name, address, mobile number, incident information, etc. of the citizen helping the injured will be entered on the portal by the district administration. Local police or hospital-trauma center staff will also be able to upload this information on the portal.

As per guidelines of the road ministry, "scheme for grant of an award to the Good Samaritan who has saved the life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to hospital/trauma Care Centre within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment."

To motivate the general public to help the road accident victims in an emergency situation, MoRTH said " the amount of award for each Good Samaritan would be Rs. 5,000 per incident."

"Every cash award would be accompanied with a certification of appreciation," it added.

Apart from the reward in each case, the ministry has also planned to announce 10 national-level rewards for the most deserving samaritans. The ministry said there will be 10 national-level awards for the most worthy Good Samaritans (to be selected from all those who have been awarded during the whole year) and they would be given an award of Rs 1,00,000 each.

According to the guidelines, if more than one Good Samaritan saves the life of more than one victim, the amount of award will be Rs 5,000 per victim saved, subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per Good Samaritan.

'Golden hour' refers to the 1-hour time period following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death by providing prompt medical care. Road ministry said it will provide Rs 5 lakh as an initial grant to the transport department of states and UTs for making payment to the Good Samaritans.

Posted By: Ashita Singh