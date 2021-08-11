Meanwhile, there is no possibility of rain in states and UT's like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. On the other hand, IMD has predicted the possibility of widespread rain with heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several states in the country are witnessing the havoc wrecked by heavy rainfall causing floods and landslides. Incessant rains in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have created devastating flood situation, while many districts in Himachal Pradesh are experiencing massive landslides.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy and widespread rains in the north-eastern states, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand for the next 3-4 days, whereas, less rainfall has been predicted in Northwest India.

The weather department further said that there may be rain in some districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal between August 11 and 13.

Many districts of Purvanchal have been receiving heavy rains since Wednesday morning. According to the IMD, there will be heavy rain in different areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. The reason behind the continuous rainfall is cyclonic pressure centered over Bihar.

On Thursday, August 12, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabirnagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, and adjoining areas.

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, places like Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, parts of Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala will experience light to moderate rainfall in isolated places.

Meanwhile, there is no possibility of rain in states and UT's like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. On the other hand, IMD has predicted the possibility of widespread rain with heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen