New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rains over the last few hours led to severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai on Tuesday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in the last 10 hours. All offices in Mumbai except for essential services will remain shut on Tuesday.

"230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below the danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now," news agency ANI quoted BMC Commissioner as saying.

BMC authorities also warned of a high tide of 4.51 meters and asked people to stay clear of the beaches and other low lying areas.

"People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and warned of extremely heavy rains over the next two days. In view of the IMD alert and high tide warning, the BMC has asked people in Mumbai not to leave their homes unless urgent.

The waterlogged areas included Bhendi Bazar Junction, JJ Junction, Thakurdwar Naka, Shanmukhananda Hall, Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Goel Deul, and Postal Colony. One person was also killed in nearby Thane due to electrocution near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road, said Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Bus, Train services hit

Mumbai local train services on Habour, Western and Central line have stopped due to heavy rainfall while BEST bus services have been diverted on at least eight routes, the BMC said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma