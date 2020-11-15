Delhi Rain: The spell of heavy rains are likely to bring the air pollution levels in the national capital down. The Met department had predicted light to heavy showers in the Delhi-NCR.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a much-needed relief to Delhiites amid life-threatening levels of air pollution, Delhi and its surrounding areas on Sunday received sporadic heavy rains. The spell of heavy rains are likely to bring the air pollution levels in the national capital down. The Met department had also predicted light to heavy showers in the Delhi-NCR. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had said that the air quality in Delhi was likely to improve to "very poor" by November 16 following scattered rainfall.

#WATCH Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive rainfall. Visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/lrjFJ6fcFG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

"Isolated to scattered rainfall under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance by November 15 is also expected. These factors will greatly help in flushing out the impact of any additional locally generated emissions and biomass related impact to make AQI in the lower end of very poor by November 16," SAFAR had said in its official broadcast earlier today.

The air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning was recorded under 'severe' category after Delhiites defied a ban on the use and sale of firecracker across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Diwali. A thick layer of smog was seen in several places, reducing visibility in the city.

According to the data provided by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the air quality index (AQI) near the ITO was 461 while it was 460 at Anand Vihar. Near the IGI Airport, the AQI was at 382 while it was 322 at Lodhi Road.

An AQI from 0 to 50 is considered good while 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory. AQI between 101 to 200 is moderate while 201 to 300 and 301 to 400 is considered poor and very poor respectively. An AQI from 401 to 500 is severe while above 500 is hazardous.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma