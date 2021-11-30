Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rain has been forecast in northern Gujarat and north and north-west Maharashtra for December 1, 2021. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to be the worst-hit regions. The forcast gives a cyclonic storm warning that is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday early morning.

The low-pressure area building over the Andaman Sea may develop in the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal around Friday, the India Meteorological Department, said in a weather forcast on Tuesday. Another low-pressure area is expected to develop over east central Arabian sea off the coast of Maharashtra during the next 24 hours.

The IMD said that the cyclonic storm that may hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts is likely to move west-northwest and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

The IMD forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls" at isolated places over coastal Odisha and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely that the north-eastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5-6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeast-ward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period," the IMD said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma