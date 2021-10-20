New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains are battering Uttarakhand for the last 2 days due to which rivers and lakes across the state are overflowing causing flood-like situations in many parts of the state. At least 47 casualties have taken place while 11 people are still missing in rain-related incidents with a major chunk of fatalities (27) occurring from Nainital which has been inundated due to the rising water levels of the Naini lake. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the families of 47 people who died due to heavy rains in the state. Dhami said that a relief amount of Rs 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains.

However, the chief minister said that the state is returning to normalcy after rains have decreased a bit. "The rain has decreased a bit and the state is heading towards normalcy. But a lot of damage has been done and it will take a few days to come out of it." Dhami also informed that he will visit other affected areas to take a review of the damage caused due to heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today".

Meanwhile, the 'Char Dham Yatra' which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, will resume from Wednesday, informed State Police. Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar said, "Garhwal is almost under control, even the 'Yatra' has been started there. Leaving the last stretch of Badrinath i.e., Joshimath to Badrinath has been opened and 'Char Dham Yatra' will completely revive tomorrow."

Kerala:

India Meteorological Department on Wednesday continued its orange alert warning following heavy rains in Kerala. The orange alert has been sounded for Kottayam Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. Places falling on the banks of the Periyar river have been put on high alert by the Ernakulam district administration as the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning.

As a precautionary measure in view of the torrential rains in Kerala, three shutters of the Idukki dam were opened at 11 am on Tuesday, releasing around one lakh litres of water per second from the Idukki dam. Meanwhile, Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday said that the water level of the Periyar river is below the danger level at present.

According to official estimates, heavy rains in Kerala have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

Other states:

Rainfall was reported from other parts of the country as well including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD, which forecast an intense spell of rain over east and northeast till Wednesday, and the southern peninsular region during the next four-five days. In West Bengal, the Met department said heavy rainfall is very likely to continue till Thursday morning even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of the state moved to Bihar, parts of which received heavy rains during the day.

The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts. The IMD forecast more rain on Wednesday in Odisha, which has already been battered by a low-pressure area-induced downpour for the last three days. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal for the next 48 hours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan