New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Incessant rains wreaked havoc across Karnataka due to which 12 districts of the state experienced flood-like situation. The heavy downpour in the region has raised concern of floods on the river banks in North Karnataka. Meanwhile, train services, road transports and air services have been badly affected.

As per a report in a local media outlet, the Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts have adversely been affected by the the heavy rains where flood-like situation occurded. The heavy flowing of water also led to several building collapses in Belagavi and Uttar Kannada districts. Two schools in Joida and Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district have collapsed whereas private as well as government schools located in Dharwad taluk have partially collapsed.

Heavy rains brought floods in 22 rivers among which are Pandora, Kaneri, Kali. On the other hand, 120 villages of 4 districts have been swamped by the floods due to rains. Meanwhile, six bridges have inundated in the Krishna River.

As a result of heavy rainfall, Indian Railways have also come to a standstill as the Konkan railway which connects Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka has to cancel many trains due to landslides and damages on the train track. As per the Konkan Railway communique, there is an inrush of water on the Chiplun River Railway Bridge due to which several trains on the north stretch have been either suspended or rescheduled.

Flood situations in the low-lying areas of Ankola taluk have emerged due to the overflow of water in the Gangavali River. On the other hand, it is for the first time in many years that Kali River has released 40,000 cusecs of water into its course because of this massive inflow in the river.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen