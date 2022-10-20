Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru, Roads Flooded, Cars Damaged In Wall Collapse; More Showers In Next 5 Days

AMID the prediction of heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka for a few days, incessant downpours across Bengaluru on Wednesday lead to a collapse of a wall near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road. The heavy rainfall created water logging and a flood-like situation in several parts of the city.

Karnataka | Some vehicles were damaged after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains near Majestic in Bengaluru city. pic.twitter.com/ykiMzcphqA — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next five days and issued a yellow alert for several districts. Meanwhile, the yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Ballary.

In the last month, Bengaluru went through a flood-like situation after the city was reeled under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to disrupt traffic in several areas of the city. Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.

Due to waterlogging in Bengaluru after torrential rains, several IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley used tractors on Monday to go to work. Yemalur, which is where the HAL Airport is located, was underwater. Many of the local IT workers used tractors to travel to their workplaces.

Taking to Twitter, some locals shared a video and questioned the BJP-led government in the state. A micro-blogging user wrote, “Again there was waterlogging in Bellandur. What has MLA @ArvindLBJP cc @BSBommai done since the last flooding?”

Another user shared a video of a flood-like situation in his house basement and wrote, “This is'nt a river, its my building's basement.”

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. The Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.