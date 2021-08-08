The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in some areas of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for the next three days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed many parts of the country due to which people are suffering from waterlogging, floods, landslides, and massive traffic jams. For the last two days, Delhi has been witnessing a good amount of rainfall which has caused waterlogging in many parts of the city. However, it has also brought respite from humid weather.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in some areas of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for the next three days. According to the IMD, Delhi may receive 95 to 106 per cent of the long-term average rainfall in the month of August. Delhi had received very heavy rains in July and the weather pattern was irregular. The maximum temperature here on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the prediction of the IMD, Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall till August 15. On August 11, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in all the districts. Most regions in the state will witness heavy rainfall from August 11 to 13. Due to heavy rainfall in Himachal, many places have seen major landslides and 47 roads have been closed.

The Meteorological Department has said that from August 10, there will be an increase in rain activities in Uttarakhand, North Uttar Pradesh, and the eastern part of the country whereas West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan will witness a good amount of rainfall for the next two days. After this, the monsoon will gradually start declining here.

The Meteorological Department has said that Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim will receive widespread rainfall from August 10.

From August 11, heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted in the north-eastern states. States like Maharashtra and Gujarat will see a gradual decrease in rainfall in the coming five days. On the other hand, peninsular India will receive more rainfall from August 10 and on August 11, whereas Kerala and Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rain.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen