New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The residents of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain on Monday brining more respite from the sweltering heat.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 kmph gripped the adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi, said in a statement on Monday (May 30).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha