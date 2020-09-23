Apart from the suburban rail services, long-distance train operations have either been cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy downpour in the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Local passenger train services in Mumbai took a toll on Wednesday after continuous heavy rains lashed parts of the Mumbai city since Tuesday night leading to waterlogging at several parts of the city.

#WATCH: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road.



India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicts 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6B5je5m4g7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Local train services are also affected due to the rains which began from Tuesday afternoon. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi have been suspended due to the rains. The harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi has also been affected by the rainfall.

"Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel," the Central Railway said in a statement.

While train services between Churchgate and Andheri railway stations are suspended, the services between Andheri and Virar railway stations remain operational. Central Railways also had to cancel one outstation train and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers heavy waterlogging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai. (22.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Y9MXINjSGi — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Apart from the suburban rail services, long-distance train operations have either been cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy downpour in the city.

The Manmad-Mumbai special train has been cancelled, while the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati special train has been rescheduled. The CSMT-KSR Bengaluru special and CSMT-Lucknow special have also been rescheduled.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to waterlogging in some areas including Sion and Goregaon. Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai due to waterlogging.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BpruXcVn1B — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. pic.twitter.com/cR3h3yCEab — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Passengers at the Kurla railway station and Chuna Bhatti railway station faced difficulties due to waterlogging.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), suburban Mumbai witnessed actual rainfall of 23.4 mm on Tuesday, a departure of 129 per cent from the normal rainfall. The weather department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the city on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature in the country's financial capital is estimated to be 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

