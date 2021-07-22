Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday leads to several train tracks getting submerged underwater. The rail service has been affected in the Igatpuri area of Nashik district due to the accumulation of mud on the tracks.

Maharashtra | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday leads to several train tracks getting submerged underwater. The rail service has been affected in the Igatpuri area of Nashik district due to the accumulation of mud on the tracks. The central Railway informed, that 34 long-distance trains have been cancelled, 26 diverted, and 34 short-terminated because train tracks suffered major damage due to landslides.

Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar said, “Three trains are stranded at Kasara railway station. Helpdesk for stranded passengers, bus arrangements, continuous announcements, catering wherever possible is being done. Buses have been arranged for passengers of long-distance trains at Kasara and Badlapur.”

Train operations from Titwala to Igatpuri (in Nashik district adjoining Thane) and from Ambernath to Lonavala in the neighboring Pune district were suspended after the track was washed away and a boulder was fallen due to the heavy rainfall. There were floods and landslides at places as well.

The tracks went underwater in Umbermali due to heavy rainfall which disrupted the services between Umbermali station and Kasara.

The Central Railway said that the railway tracks and other equipment have been damaged due to heavy rains. It is said that Kasara recorded about 138 mm of rain in the four hours since 9 pm on Wednesday, while Lonavala and Karjat recorded 142 mm and 129.1 mm of rain, respectively.

As per officials, the restoration works have been initiated at the Ghat sections with JCBs, laborers' poclain machines, and ballast hopper.

Due to heavy rain risk of flood remains constant in Maharashtra. On the other hand, NDRF teams are ready to deal with flood-affected areas. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that we have deployed 119 teams in 26 states and 3 union territories across the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen