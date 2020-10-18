Hyderabad Rains: Hafiz Baba Nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and several other low-lying areas were flooded as authorities evacuated residents to higher ground.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hyderabad witnessed another spell of heavy downpour on Saturday night days after massive rains devasted the Telangana capital and killed at least 50 people earlier this week. The overnight rain inundated several low lying areas as the city witnessed intense waterlogging. According to reports, two more people have died due to rain-related incidents in Hyderabad. Dramatic visuals showed water flowing at Babanagar B-Block after the Balapur lake bund collapsed due to the heavy downpour.

Hafiz Baba Nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and several other low-lying areas were flooded as authorities evacuated residents to higher ground. The two deaths were reported from Malakpet where a 50-year-old died due to electrocution and in RK Pet where a five-year-old was killed after a wall collapsed,

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar urged people's cooperation in evacuation and posted a video of an inundated area. "Inundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba Nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

According to news agency PTI, Singapur Township in Telangana's Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while Bandlaguda near Uppal in Hyderabad city recorded 153 mm of rain. The heavy downpour and lake breach triggered flash floods and people were seen on rooftops as water flooded the ground floor of their houses.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 50 people were killed after heavy rains resulted in flash floods. According to the government's initial estimates, the flash flood caused Rs 6,000 crore losses.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma