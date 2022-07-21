Heavy Cross-Voting For Droupadi Murmu In Presidential Polls Boosted Her Tally To 2,824 Votes

BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday registered a thumping victory against opposition's Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Polls. With the win, Murmu became the second woman president of the country and the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post. She will take oath as the 15th President of Indias on July 25, a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind demits his office.

Murmu, 64, won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha, receiving over 64 per cent of valid votes cast by MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovid to become the country's 15th president. After the end of the counting process that continued for more than 10 hours, Returning Officer P C Mody declared Murmu as the winner and said the value of votes she got was 6,76,803 against Sinha's 3,80,177.

Meanwhile, a sizeable number of MLAs from across state assemblies cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu, defying their parties' stated support for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. As per a report by news agency PTI, 125 MLAs from different assemblies cross-voted in her support. The counting of votes also suggests that Murmu was the beneficiary of cross-voting from 17 MPs.

Assam, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh assemblies witnessed a significant number of Opposition MLAs voting for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate. Around 22 MLAs in Assam and 20 in Madhya Pradesh assemblies are likely to have cross-voted. Six opposition MLAs each from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, four from Goa and 10 from Gujarat may also have voted for Murmu.

Murmu's tribal background appeared to have drawn support from Opposition MLAs from Jharkhand too, where the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had already announced support to her. Set to be India's first tribal and also the youngest president, Murmu received maximum votes from Uttar Pradesh and Maharastra assemblies while Sinha got his largest share of support from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

All MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, where the ruling YSR Congress as well as the opposition TDP had pledged support to Murmu, voted for her. On the other hand, Sinha swept all votes from Kerala MLAs as the ruling Left and the opposition Congress had both supported him. Murmu also received all the votes from Sikkim and Nagaland assemblies.

In an unprecedented occurrence during the presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu secured only a solitary vote in Kerala, a state where the ruling NDA does not have a single MLA. Notably, the Kerala Assembly has 140 MLAs with the LDF in power with 99 MLAs and the UDF with 41 MLAs. Sinha drew a blank in Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim.



(With Agency Inputs)