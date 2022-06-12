New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: There will be no respite for residents in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and adjoining states are likely to witness sweltering heat conditions over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said on Sunday. India is witnessing from heatwaves spell since June and the unrelenting heat in some parts of the nation has broken all records this year.

"Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and abatement thereafter," said IMD.

However, according to Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani, the maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain “below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said in an extended range forecast. “No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it said.

As per IMD, the conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of the north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

"An intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue along the west peninsular coast during the next 2 days and the current spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days."

As per the weather department, Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and the north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh