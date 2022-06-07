New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Many parts of Delhi reeled under a punishing heatwave for a fifth consecutive day today, and similar conditions are likely over the next two days. However, in good news for the Delhiites, the IMD has said that a fresh western disturbance may bring some relief from the scorching heat in the coming weekend (June 11, 12).

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. Five out of 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Tuesday. The maximum temperature settled at 46.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and Sports Complex, making them the hottest places in the capital.

According to senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani, heatwave conditions will continue in some isolated pockets of the national capital till June 9. Thereafter, overcast skies and light rainfall are expected over northwest India and parts of central India. "Western disturbances will bring about cloudy conditions and drizzle as heatwave conditions abate," he said.

"Temperature in Delhi will remain 44 to 46 degrees Celsius. Heatwave at isolated places to continue till June 8 to 9. Cloudy conditions and drizzle expected on June 11 over northwest India and parts of central India due to western disturbance. Heatwave to abate from June 11," ANI quoted Jenamani as saying.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10. The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Friday.

With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India. Palawat said monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date -- June 27-28, and there is no system in sight which could stall its progress. A clearer picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.

The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the capital on Tuesday. It said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people -- infants, elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would hit Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it had reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8 last year.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan