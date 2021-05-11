A Health Ministry release said, "This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100 per cent. State wise numbers on CoWIN have been shared with states for their planning purposes." Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Health Ministry of India has asked all the states in the country to make sure that all those who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, get their second shot as soon as possible.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr. R S Sharma, Member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 took a look at the status of vaccination with health secretaries and National Health Mission MDs of states and UTs through a video conference today. Bhushan said, "States to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses."

He stressed that there is an immediate need to address the big number of beneficiaries waiting for the second dose. As per a release from Health Ministry, states can reserve at least 70 per cent of the vaccines for the second dose while the rest 30 per cent for the first dose. These vaccines were made available to the states by the Government of India channel free of cost.

The release was quotes as, "This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100 per cent. State wise numbers on CoWIN have been shared with states for their planning purposes." It further added, "The visibility for the forthcoming fortnight is conveyed to them in advance to enable better and more effective planning by them. The next allocation for May 15-31 will be conveyed to them on May 14. It was pointed out that states can utilize the information regarding dose allocation for next 15 days to plan their vaccination sessions."

Meanwhile, the state government also urged states to ensure that priority groups including healthcare workers, doctors and others are vaccinated properly.

Also, the states were instructed to decrease or avoid the wastage of the vaccine. According to the release, "While the overall levels have considerably reduced, Union Health Secretary pointed that there were many states which still needed to substantially reduce the wastage." It went on to state, "All wastage more than the national average hereafter is to be adjusted from the subsequent allocations to that state/UT."

With inputs from ANI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal