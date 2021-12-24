New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Remdesivir should only be used in patients with “moderate to severe COVID-19”, the Centre said on Friday, adding that the drug should be administered only in the patients with no kidney-related dysfunction within 10 days of the onset of any COVID-19 symptom.

The development came a day after a peer-reviewed study published in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed that Remdesivir improves clinical outcomes in patients hospitalized with moderate-to-severe coronavirus disease.

The Centre also warned against the use of drug in patients being treated at home without oxygen support.

According to the guidelines, the Tocilizumab drug may be considered for use in the presence of severe disease (preferably within 24 to 48 hours of onset of severe disease/ICU admission).

Tocilizumab can be used in case of significantly raised inflammatory markers (CRP &/or IL-6), condition not improving despite use of steroids and no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.

The ministry also said that those above 60 years of age, with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and other immunocompromised states are at high risk for severe disease and mortality.

According to the guidelines, coronavirus patients have been classified into those affected by mild, moderate and severe disease.

For mild disease, home isolation and care is recommended, while admission in a ward is recommended for those battling moderate disease and ICU has been recommended for patients with severe COVID-19, the government added.

Findings of the latest peer-reviewed study on Remdesivir

A peer-reviewed study, titled, ‘Early Remdesivir to Prevent Progression to Severe Covid-19 in Outpatients’, was published in New England Journal for Medicine. The study found that the patients who received a 3-day course of Remdesivir had an 87 per cent lower risk of Covid-19–related death from any cause by day 28 and an 81 per cent lower risk of Covid-19–related medically attended visits or death from any cause by day 28 than patients who did not receive Remdesivir.

The study found that a 3-day course of remdesivir had an acceptable safety profile and prevented disease progression. The findings are in-line with the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry on antiviral medication consisting of Remdesivir in "moderate to severe" COVID-19 illness.

With inputs from agencies

Posted By: Mukul Sharma