New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underlining the need for collective efforts of states and UTs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that state and Union Territories should work together in a collaborative spirit to give COVID-19 pandemic the last mile effort. Mansukh Mandaviya's remarks came after a meeting with health ministers of different states regarding the 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID19 vaccination campaign.

"In the national interest, all states and UTs must work together in a collaborative spirit to give this in the last-mile effort. So that no household, no citizen is left unvaccinated in the country," said Mandaviya. He also said that the CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans.

"We should not think that COVID is over. Cases are rising globally, 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign being monitored daily. CoWIN can be used to prepare district-specific action plans. CoWIN portal to focus on expiry of vaccines," he said during the meeting.

He further said that in countries like Singapore, Britain, Russia, China cases are rising despite more than 80 per cent vaccination. He also upgraded states to ensure all eligible population gets the first dose and more than 12 crore are also covered for the second dose during the Har Ghar Dastak campaign should also be covered.

With 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The health ministry today informed that 110.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The Centre has provided 1,20,08,58,170 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far, through free of cost channel, and through the direct state procurement category, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

According to an official release, 16,74,03,871 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.



(With ANI Inputs)

