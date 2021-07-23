The Health Ministry on Friday informed that 42.34 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the government is committed to vaccinate every citizen above the age of 18 years. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the minister further said that an expert group of the Indian government is still in talks with Pfizer over the COVID-19 vaccine supply.

"Prime Minister has said many times not to politicise the vaccination programme. It is our aim to vaccinate every citizen above the age of 18 years in the country. This is not the time to do politics. An expert group of the Indian government is still in talks with Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine supply," Mandaviya said.

The Health Ministry on Friday informed that 42.34 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. Over 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

It added that more than 2.75 crore vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The Health Ministry further informed the Parliament that Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"A total of Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the COVID-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines and operations cost for vaccination. A total of Rs 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be available between August 2021 to December 2021," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Health Ministry.

The minister added that advance payments have been made to domestic vaccine manufacturers to ensure that there is no delay in procurement.

"There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply orders placed with them," she added.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload stands at 4,05,513.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta