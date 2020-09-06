Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's mother Snehlata Devi passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's mother Snehlata Devi passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, following a cardiac arrest, informed the minister, adding that he has donated her eyes at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The union health minister on the micro-blogging website informed that it was the last wish of her mother to donate her eye. Dr Harsh Vardhan further said that her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration in the afternoon.

"Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society," he said in a tweet in Hindi.



"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan said in another tweet.

Following his mother's death, several politicians and leaders took to Twitter to express grief on her passing away. "Heartfelt condolences Dr Harsh Vardhan ji. May the Almighty give strength to you and your family to bear the loss of a dear one," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.

"Heartfelt condolences Dr Harsh Vardhan ji. May god give your family and you the strength to overcome this irreplaceable loss. Om ShantiFolded hands," tweeted BJP leader General (retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh.

"My heartfelt condolences, wish you and your family tons of strength to cope with the loss. Om Shanti," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

