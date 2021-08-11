Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had previously also alleged that the Delhi government had formed an inquiry committee but the Centre did not allow it to happen through the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday asked Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to respond with a reply on the deaths that occurred due to lack of oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in April-May this year.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Delhi government did not receive any letter from the Union government about deaths in Delhi because of the shortage of Oxygen.

"Here is the copy of the mail sent by my ministry to the Delhi government on 26th July. It's not too late yet! You can send the data till 13th August so that we can answer the question to Parliament. Please review with your officers and send the necessary data as soon as possible," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote in a tweet in Hindi on Wednesday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had previously also alleged that the Delhi government had formed an inquiry committee but the Centre did not allow it to happen through the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

“I read in newspaper reports that the Centre is saying that it has asked state governments to shre the number of oxygen-related deaths. The Delhi government has not received any letter on oxygen related deaths from the Centre. When you have not written any letter, how can you say the states are not informing you? We had formed an inquiry committee but you did not allow it to happened through the Delhi LG,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in a statement.

At the start of monsoon session of the parliament, the government was asked to detail upon the deaths caused due to shortage of oxygen in the country during the second wave of pandemic. To which the government had said that it had not received any data of deaths caused due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of pandemic. Following this, the government said that it had sought the data from the states on it.

On Tuesday, the government at a press briefing said that only one state has reported ‘suspected’ deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma