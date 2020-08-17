Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched National Digital Health Mission on Saturday, here is all you need to know about NDHM.

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched National Digital Health Mission on Saturday, from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM said that in a Digital health mission a health ID will be issued to every individual that would contain all medical details of a person. Prime Minister said 'One nation One Health Card' will herald a new revolution in the health sector.

What is a Health ID Card?

A unique ID will be provided to every citizen of the country, that would contain all relevant details like diagnoses, current or previous diseases, medical reports, prescription, discharge summaries, medication, and doctor’s detail. All this information would be recorded in a common database within this Unique ID so that any doctor can receive an individual's information from anywhere. This digitalisation of the health records will ease the availability of doctors and timely treatment.

How will it work?

The new Health ID will be available in the form of a mobile application where a user will login and put all his/her relevant details to it. Prime Minister in his address said, every time you visit a doctor, pharmacy or a testing lab, everything will be recorded in the Health Id card. Whether it is a doctor’s appointment or medication, everything will be available in your unique health profile.

How it is beneficial?

Under the National Digital Health Mission, patients will be able to access healthcare facilities remotely through e-pharmacies, online appointments, teleconsultation and other health benefits. Also, the patient's medical history will be recorded in the health Id card, which can help the doctor to understand the case better and improved medication can be offered. PM Modi on Saturday said that this NDHM will revolutionise the set of the health care system in India.

Posted By: Srishti Goel