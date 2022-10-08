'Export Only Licence': Health Expert Dismisses Concerns On Indian Cough Syrup Linked With Gambia Deaths

AMID row over the deaths of the dozens of children in the Gambia allegedly due to cough syrup by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Standing National Committee Vice-Chairman Dr YK Gupta on Saturday said that the medicines produced in India now are known for their quality in the international market, it shouldn't be questioned because of one incident. He said that India must be made aware that the licence for this drug was for export only, adding that Indian cough syrups "don't have this possibility".

As per the news agency, ANI quoted, Gupta said, “Medicines produced in India now are known for their quality in international market, it's wrong to question quality of Indian medicines because of one incident. Our regulatory body is strong and we've zero tolerance for such things. The public in India must be made aware that the licence for this drug was for export only. Cough syrups sold in India don't have this possibility.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said the death of the children in the Gambia from kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer. The cough syrups, produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, were found to be "contaminated" and "substandard", the WHO said. Following the world body's alert, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) initiated a probe into the matter.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the Centre has sent samples to the Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata, and if any irregularities are found, it will take strict action.

The WHO also issued a medical product alert asking regulators to remove Maiden Pharma goods from the market. The alert covers four products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Medical officers in the Gambia raised the alarm in July after several children started developing kidney problems three to five days after consuming a locally sold paracetamol syrup. By August, 28 people died and now 66 are dead.

“The first death was reported in July but WHO informed the regulator in India on September 29. The Indian government hasn't received a complete causality assessment. Out of 23 samples tested, 4 were found to contain diethylene glycol/ethylene glycol. The missing links must be probed,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow on Friday said a surge in acute kidney injuries likely linked to a paracetamol syrup that killed dozens of children in past months was under control, with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.