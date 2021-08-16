Afghanistan Conflict: Abdulhaq Azad, Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India, on his personal Twitter account wrote that he has "lost access" to the official Twitter handle of the embassy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Afghan Embassy in India on Monday claimed that its Twitter account was "hacked" after it tweeted that President Ashraf Ghani has "screwed everything" and "fled Afghanistan" as the Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.

"We are all banging our heads in shame. Ghani Baba fled with his crooks. He screwed and f***ed everything up. We apologize to everyone for serving the fugitive. May Allah punish the traitor! His legacy will be a stain on our history," read the Afghan Embassy Tweet that has been deleted now.

"I have lost access to Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked," he said.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoting sources has reported that unusual activity was detected on the Twitter account of the Afghan Embassy in India after Taliban captured Kabul.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had left the country to prevent further "bloodshed". Though his whereabouts are not known yet, sources have told Jagran English that Ghani has gone to Tajikistan.

The sources have told Jagran English that Ghani might resign once an agreement is formed and the power is handed to a transitional government.

Meanwhile, Taliban has declared that the war in Afghanistan is over. It said that the type and form of the new regime in Afghanistan would be made clear soon, calling for peaceful international relations.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem told Al Jazeera TV. "Thanks to God, the war is over in the country".

