New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Muslim woman in Delhi has knocked the doors of the judiciary seeking justice, after her husband allegedly gave her triple talaq in June last year for not giving birth to a son.

Narrating her agony, the woman named Huma Hashmi also alleged that she tried to file a complaint against her husband but the police did not take any action against him.

The woman said that her husband always wanted a son, for which he forced her to undergo several abortions. She also alleged that the man refused to provide her with any allowance for maintenance. The couple has two daughters, aged 20 and 18.

"He always wanted a son and made me undergo several abortions. He was hitting my daughter one day. When I tried to save her, he kicked and spat on me. He gave me triple talaq. We tried to file a complaint but Police paid no heed. We asked for allowance but he gave nothing," Huma was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

It makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

"Any pronouncement of talaq by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal," the law says.

Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine, it says.

To check misuse of cognisable nature of the offence, the bill makes declaration of talaq-e-biddat only if the complaint is filed by the aggrieved woman or any of her relation by blood or marriage, the Act says.

A magistrate can grant bail only after hearing the aggrieved woman, it says.

The aggrieved woman is entitled to demand a maintenance for her and her dependent children under the Act.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta