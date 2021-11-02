Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is the officer-in-charge of the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested, has dismissed all allegations levelled against him by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. In his attack on Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik today accused him of extorting crores and using uber-expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and upright officer.

Dismissing his claims, Wankhede as quoted by ANI, said, "As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things".

Malik had also alleged a connection between a drug smuggler and Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen, who is a lawyer by profession. Dismissing his claims, Sameer Wankhede said a drug peddler had approached his sister, Yasmeen Wankhede, for legal representation, but was told that she did not handle cases under the NDPS. Wankhede also slammed the minister for false allegations against him.

"A peddler, Salman had approached my sister but she doesn't take NDPS cases so she sent him back. Salman had tried to trap us via a middleman. He was arrested and he's in jail. False allegations being levelled by sharing his WhatsApp chat", Wankhede said.

Wankhede also said that the drug peddler had given false information against him to the Mumbai Police and attempts are continuously going on to defame him and trap his family.

"The middleman, who had tried to trap us, had given a false complaint earlier this year to Mumbai Police. Nothing came out of it. After that peddlers like Salman were used to trap my family. Such attempts are going on, drug mafia is behind this", Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director said.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik had shared several photographs of an alleged WhatsApp chat between Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen and a drug peddler and questioned 'is this morally, ethically and legally right'?

Screenshot of the whatsapp chat between Yasmeen Dawood Wankhede (sister of NCB official Sameer Dawood Wankhede) and a drug peddler.

Malik alleged that Sameer Wankhede has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases. "As per information available with me, as soon as Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) joined this department, he raised his private army comprising Kiran Gosavi. Manish Bhanushali, Fletcher Patel, Adil Usmani and Sam D'Souza," Malik said.

"This private army extorts money in the garb of these small cases that are highlighted exponentially to frame people while the big cases of relevance go unnoticed," he added.

Malik, who has been levelling various allegations against Wankhede since the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, has accused the latter of using a fake birth certificate to secure a government job. Malik had alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede is facing an internal inquiry after an agency witness - Prabhakar Sail - made allegations of a ? 8 crore payoff (part of Rs 18 crore deal) involving the NCB officer. However, he has denied all charges and the NCB has supported its officer.





