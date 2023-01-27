'He Chose Tejashwi Yadav Because...': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Nitish Kumar Over Mahagathbandhan With RJD

POLITICAL analyst Prashant Kishor on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chose Tejashwi Yadav because the former wants to continue his legacy and so he doesn't want anyone better than him to come into power.

"Nitish Kumar chose Tejashwi Yadav because he knows after 2025 he won’t be the CM and Bihar will suffer under Yadav and people will again come back and choose Nitish Kumar," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"He wants to continue his legacy so he doesn’t want someone better than him to come to power," added Kishor.

He also spoke about his meeting with the Bihar CM in Delhi, in March 2022, and mentioned that Kumar told him about Mahagadbandhan and urged him to join.

"He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning 2024 polls, he would be removed and BJP would choose a CM from their own party," he further added.

Earlier this month, Kishor, who keeps criticising Nitish Kumar, had said that the Janata Dal (United) leader should not wait till 2025 and make his deputy in the state cabinet.

"Nitish has announced to contest elections under Tejashwi's leadership. He has accepted the fact that the election cannot be won on his face or by his party JD(U)," he had said.

"There is no need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance, RJD has the biggest share. Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance," said Kishor.

(With inputs from ANI)