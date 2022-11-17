'He Betrayed Gandhiji, Nehru...': With Proofs In Hand, Rahul Gandhi Defends His Remarks Against Savarkar

CONGRESS Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday brought up Veer Savarkar again and alleged that he betrayed leaders like M.K. Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing an apology letter to the British before independence.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the congress leader said, "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant" and signed on to it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rahul, lashing out at the Saffron party, said that the youth are not being given the assurance of getting jobs.

"I see two big problems- youths don't have the assurance of getting jobs and farmers don't get support from anywhere. The third is interlinked- people are paying for education and health as govt schools, colleges and hospitals are shutting, so where is the money going?" According to news agency ANI, he stated.

Rahul, earlier on Tuesday, attended the tribal convention on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Hingoli.

Rahul Gandhi said that Savarkar used to take a pension from the British and also worked against the Congress.

"In Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter and told the British to forgive him and release him from jail. Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British, he worked against Congress. After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is, he fought against the British when he was 24 years old," he said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, told news agency ANI that he would file a complaint against Rahul at Shivaji Police Station in Mumbai for insulting Savarkar.

"It is not the first time Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Savarkar. In the past too, they have insulted Savarkar, so I have decided to file a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at Shivaji Park police station," as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I will file a complaint for insulting our leader freedom fighter. Rahul Gandhi is a serial offender in this regard. In the past in 2017 also he did the same thing," Ranjit Sarvarkar also added, "Congress is trying to play vote bank politics and uses the same agenda of insulting Veer Savarkar," he concluded.